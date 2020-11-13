Who's Playing

East Carolina @ No. 7 Cincinnati

Current Records: East Carolina 1-5; Cincinnati 6-0

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats are 4-1 against the East Carolina Pirates since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Bearcats will play host again and welcome East Carolina to Nippert Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is cruising in on a six-game winning streak while the Pirates are stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Cincinnati this past Saturday. They made easy work of the Houston Cougars and carried off a 38-10 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cincinnati had established a 31-10 advantage. They relied on the efforts of QB Desmond Ridder, who passed for one TD and 162 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 103 yards, and RB Gerrid Doaks, who rushed for one TD and 184 yards on 16 carries. Doaks' longest run was for 72 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the game between East Carolina and the Tulane Green Wave this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Pirates falling 38-21 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. East Carolina was down 31-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Bearcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Cincinnati's victory lifted them to 6-0 while East Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. Cincinnati has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 39.33 points per game. We'll see if East Carolina can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati have won four out of their last five games against East Carolina.