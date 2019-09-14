How to watch Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio): Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. Miami (Ohio) (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 1-1-0; Miami (Ohio) 1-1-0
What to Know
Miami (Ohio) is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. They will head out on the road to face off against Cincinnati at noon on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. The RedHawks should still be feeling good after a big win, while Cincinnati will be looking to right the ship.
After having lost a blowout in their contest two weeks ago against Iowa, the RedHawks were happy to find some success last week. Everything went Miami (Ohio)'s way against Tenn. Tech as they made off with a 48-17 victory. QB Brett Gabbert did work as he punched in 2 rushing TDs and accumulated 152 passing yards.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 42 to nothing, which was the final score in Cincinnati's tilt against Ohio State.
Cincinnati's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Miami (Ohio)'s win pulled them up to 1-1. The Bearcats are 16th worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 3 on the season. The RedHawks have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 15th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 297 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Bearcats are a big 17 point favorite against the RedHawks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 16.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Cincinnati have won all of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 0 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Sep 16, 2017 - Miami (Ohio) 17 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Sep 24, 2016 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Miami (Ohio) 20
- Sep 19, 2015 - Miami (Ohio) 33 vs. Cincinnati 37
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 74 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Alabama vs. S. Car. pick, live stream
The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks kick off the 2019 SEC on CBS slate on Saturday afternoon
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 3
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 3 of the 2019 college football season
-
Penn State vs. Pitt pick, prediction
Two Keystone State rivals meet for the 100th time in history this weekend
-
Ohio St. vs. Indiana pick, live stream
The Buckeyes and Hoosiers open Big Ten play in Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday
-
Week 3: Live football updates all day
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 3 of the 2019 season
-
Texas vs. Rice pick, prediction
Texas heads to the home of the Houston Texans to take on a former Southwest Conference foe