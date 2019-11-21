How to watch Cincinnati vs. Temple: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 19 Cincinnati (home) vs. Temple (away)

Current Records: Cincinnati 8-1; Temple 7-3

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Cincinnati Bearcats are heading back home. Cincinnati and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Last week, Cincinnati narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the South Florida Bulls 20-17. Among those leading the charge for the Bearcats was RB Michael Warren II, who rushed for 134 yards and one TD on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, Temple was able to grind out a solid win over the Tulane Green Wave last week, winning 29-21. WR Jadan Blue and TE Kenny Yeboah were among the main playmakers for Temple as the former caught 12 passes for 131 yards and one TD and the latter caught five passes for 63 yards and two TDs.

Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-4 against the spread.

The Bearcats came up short against the Owls when the two teams last met in last October, falling 24-17. Maybe the Bearcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Owls.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Temple have won all of the games they've played against Cincinnati in the last five years.