How to watch Cincinnati vs. Temple: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Temple football game
Who's Playing
No. 19 Cincinnati (home) vs. Temple (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 8-1; Temple 7-3
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Cincinnati Bearcats are heading back home. Cincinnati and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Last week, Cincinnati narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the South Florida Bulls 20-17. Among those leading the charge for the Bearcats was RB Michael Warren II, who rushed for 134 yards and one TD on 26 carries.
Meanwhile, Temple was able to grind out a solid win over the Tulane Green Wave last week, winning 29-21. WR Jadan Blue and TE Kenny Yeboah were among the main playmakers for Temple as the former caught 12 passes for 131 yards and one TD and the latter caught five passes for 63 yards and two TDs.
Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-4 against the spread.
The Bearcats came up short against the Owls when the two teams last met in last October, falling 24-17. Maybe the Bearcats will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bearcats are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Owls.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Temple have won all of the games they've played against Cincinnati in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Temple 24 vs. Cincinnati 17
- Nov 10, 2017 - Temple 35 vs. Cincinnati 24
- Oct 29, 2016 - Temple 34 vs. Cincinnati 13
- Sep 12, 2015 - Temple 34 vs. Cincinnati 26
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB Week 13: Odds, picks, top sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 13 college football game 10,000 times
-
Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Big Ten football.
-
Week 13 SEC picks against the spread
The Aggies meet the Bulldogs in the biggest game of the weekend
-
Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Notre Dame and Boston College football.
-
Six Pack: Tough calls down the stretch
The season is winding down and The Six Pack is getting back to basics
-
FGCU sends out fake 'offer' letters
Some even took to social media to announce the news that they had an offer
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game