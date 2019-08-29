How to watch Cincinnati vs. UCLA: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Cincinnati (home) vs. UCLA (away)

Last Season Records: Cincinnati 10-2-0; UCLA 3-9-0;

What to Know

UCLA and Cincinnati are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Nippert Stadium. Returning after a rocky 3-9 season, UCLA is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, after a 10-2 record last year and a win in the Military Bowl, Cincinnati is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium, Ohio

Nippert Stadium, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bruins.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 3.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.