How to watch Cincinnati vs. UCLA: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cincinnati vs. UCLA football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. UCLA (away)
Last Season Records: Cincinnati 10-2-0; UCLA 3-9-0;
What to Know
UCLA and Cincinnati are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Nippert Stadium. Returning after a rocky 3-9 season, UCLA is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, after a 10-2 record last year and a win in the Military Bowl, Cincinnati is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Nippert Stadium, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
Odds
The Bearcats are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bruins.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 3.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 01, 2018 - UCLA 17 vs. Cincinnati 26
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Cincinnati vs. UCLA odds, Vegas picks
Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of the UCLA Bruins
-
Best Week 1 college football picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times
-
FSU-Boise moved to Tallahassee
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville on Saturday night