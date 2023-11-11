Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Georgia Tech 5-4, Clemson 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ABC

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

Clemson is 8-0 against Georgia Tech since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Clemson was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against Notre Dame by a score of 31-23.

Phil Mafah was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. got in on the action as well, converting a pick into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech was fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past Virginia 45-17 on the road. Georgia Tech pushed the score to 31-10 by the end of the third, a deficit Virginia had little chance of recovering from.

Haynes King continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 83 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries, while also throwing for 208 yards and a touchdown while completing 76.7% of his passes. Another player making a difference was Dontae Smith, who gained 113 total yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Georgia Tech, they pushed their record up to 5-4 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Clemson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Georgia Tech might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Everything came up roses for Clemson against Georgia Tech when the teams last played back in September of 2022 as the team secured a 41-10 win. Does Clemson have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Clemson is a big 14.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last 8 years.

Sep 05, 2022 - Clemson 41 vs. Georgia Tech 10

Sep 18, 2021 - Clemson 14 vs. Georgia Tech 8

Oct 17, 2020 - Clemson 73 vs. Georgia Tech 7

Aug 29, 2019 - Clemson 52 vs. Georgia Tech 14

Sep 22, 2018 - Clemson 49 vs. Georgia Tech 21

Oct 28, 2017 - Clemson 24 vs. Georgia Tech 10

Sep 22, 2016 - Clemson 26 vs. Georgia Tech 7

Oct 10, 2015 - Clemson 43 vs. Georgia Tech 24

Injury Report for Clemson

Justin Mascoll: out (Undisclosed)

Brannon Spector: out (Undisclosed)

Jalyn Phillips: out (Undisclosed)

Sheridan Jones: out (Undisclosed)

Walker Parks: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

R.J. Mickens: out (Illness)

Marcus Tate: out (Undisclosed)

Cole Turner: Out for the Season (Hip)

Antonio Williams: out (Foot)

Sherrod Covil Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

Jay Haynes: questionable (Ankle)

Vic Burley: Out for the Season (Knee)

Misun Kelley: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Georgia Tech