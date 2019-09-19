How to watch Clemson vs. Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 1 Clemson (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: Clemson 3-0-0; Charlotte 2-1-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Charlotte will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

When you finish with 292 more yards than your opponent like the 49ers did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on Massachusetts to the tune of 52-17. Charlotte's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but QB Chris Reynolds led the charge as he passed for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns.

We saw a pretty high 64.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Clemson claimed a resounding 41-6 win over Syracuse. Winning may never get old, but the Tigers sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.

Their wins bumped the 49ers to 2-1 and Clemson to 3-0. The 49ers rank fifth in the league when it comes to sacks, with 13 on the season. As for the Tigers, they enter the contest with 14 sacks, good for second best in the nation. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 41.5 point favorite against the 49ers.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.