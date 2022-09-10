Who's Playing

Furman @ No. 19 Clemson

Current Records: Furman 1-0; Clemson 1-0

Last Season Records: Clemson 10-3; Furman 6-5

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at home. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a sharp 41-10 win. Clemson's RB Will Shipley filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Furman kept a clean sheet against the North Greenville. last Thursday and took the contest 52 to nothing. The team ran away with 45 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. With both Clemson and Furman swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.