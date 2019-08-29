How to watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAF game
How to watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech football game
Who's Playing
Clemson (home) vs. Georgia Tech (away)
Last Season Records: Clemson 13-0-0; Georgia Tech 7-5-0;
What to Know
Georgia Tech lost both of their matches to Clemson last season, on scores of 10-24 and 21-49, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Georgia Tech and Clemson are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Memorial Stadium. While Georgia Tech was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-5. Meanwhile, Clemson ended up a perfect 13-0 last year and capped things off with a win over Alabama in the CFP Championship, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgia Tech was the best in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 325 on average. Clemson displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 49 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the match.
Georgia Tech are expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 37-point disadvantage. A win doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Clemson from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 37 point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 34 point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last five years.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Georgia Tech 21 vs. Clemson 49
- Oct 28, 2017 - Clemson 24 vs. Georgia Tech 10
- Sep 22, 2016 - Georgia Tech 7 vs. Clemson 26
- Oct 10, 2015 - Clemson 43 vs. Georgia Tech 24
