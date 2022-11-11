Who's Playing
Louisville @ No. 10 Clemson
Current Records: Louisville 6-3; Clemson 8-1
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Louisville Cardinals will be on the road. U of L and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Cardinals have not won a single game against Clemson in their most recent matchups, going 0-6 since September of 2015.
The James Madison Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but last week U of L proved too difficult a challenge. U of L was the clear victor by a 34-10 margin over James Madison. The score was all tied up at the break 10-10, but U of L was the better team in the second half. RB Tiyon Evans was the offensive standout of the contest for U of L, rushing for one TD and 126 yards on ten carries. That touchdown -- a 71-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.
Meanwhile, a win for Clemson just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 35-14 walloping at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's hands. The losing side was boosted by RB Will Shipley, who punched in one rushing touchdown.
U of L is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
U of L is now 6-3 while the Tigers sit at 8-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cardinals rank third in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 32 on the season. As for Clemson, they enter the game with only seven rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 14th best in the nation.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Louisville in the last eight years.
- Nov 06, 2021 - Clemson 30 vs. Louisville 24
- Oct 19, 2019 - Clemson 45 vs. Louisville 10
- Nov 03, 2018 - Clemson 77 vs. Louisville 16
- Sep 16, 2017 - Clemson 47 vs. Louisville 21
- Oct 01, 2016 - Clemson 42 vs. Louisville 36
- Sep 17, 2015 - Clemson 20 vs. Louisville 17