Who's Playing

Louisville @ No. 10 Clemson

Current Records: Louisville 6-3; Clemson 8-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Louisville Cardinals will be on the road. U of L and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Cardinals have not won a single game against Clemson in their most recent matchups, going 0-6 since September of 2015.

The James Madison Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but last week U of L proved too difficult a challenge. U of L was the clear victor by a 34-10 margin over James Madison. The score was all tied up at the break 10-10, but U of L was the better team in the second half. RB Tiyon Evans was the offensive standout of the contest for U of L, rushing for one TD and 126 yards on ten carries. That touchdown -- a 71-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Meanwhile, a win for Clemson just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 35-14 walloping at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's hands. The losing side was boosted by RB Will Shipley, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

U of L is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

U of L is now 6-3 while the Tigers sit at 8-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cardinals rank third in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 32 on the season. As for Clemson, they enter the game with only seven rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 14th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Louisville in the last eight years.