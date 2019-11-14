How to watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 3 Clemson (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)

Current Records: Clemson 10-0; Wake Forest 7-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Clemson Tigers. Clemson and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Clemson is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.

Clemson ran circles around the NC State Wolfpack last week, and the extra yardage (544 yards vs. 274 yards) paid off. The Tigers steamrolled NC State 55-10. QB Trevor Lawrence had a stellar game for Clemson as he passed for 276 yards and three TDs on 27 attempts.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest ended up a good deal behind the Virginia Tech Hokies when they played, losing 36-17. One thing holding Wake Forest back was the mediocre play of QB Jamie Newman, who did not have his best game; despite two touchdowns, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 45.71%. Newman's longest connection was to QB Kendall Hinton for 45 yards in the second quarter. Hinton ended up with 162 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Clemson's win lifted them to 10-0 while Wake Forest's loss dropped them down to 7-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Clemson rank second in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 58 on the season. Wake Forest has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 11th most passing yards per game in the league at 314.1. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 34.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last five years.