Who's Playing

No. 24 James Madison Dukes @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: James Madison 10-1, Coastal Carolina 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

James Madison has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The James Madison Dukes and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but James Madison had to settle for a 26-23 loss against App. State. The loss put an end to James Madison's undefeated start to the season.

The losing side was boosted by Elijah Sarratt, who picked up 128 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jordan McCloud was in the mix too, providing James Madison with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Coastal Carolina's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 28-21 to Army.

Coastal Carolina's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jared Brown, who picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Jarrett Guest who threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns while completing 72.2% of his passes. Guest has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last five games he's played.

Looking ahead, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for James Madison against Coastal Carolina in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 47-7 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for James Madison since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

James Madison is a big 7.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Dukes slightly, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 50 points.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Nov 26, 2022 - James Madison 47 vs. Coastal Carolina 7

Injury Report for Coastal Carolina

Grayson McCall: doubtful (Head)

Tyson Mobley: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for James Madison