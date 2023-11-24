Who's Playing

No. 24 James Madison Dukes @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: James Madison 10-1, Coastal Carolina 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

James Madison has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The James Madison Dukes and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought match, but James Madison had to settle for a 26-23 loss against App. State. The loss put an end to James Madison's undefeated start to the season.

James Madison's loss came about despite a quality game from Elijah Sarratt, who picked up 128 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jordan McCloud also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 28-21 hit to the loss column at the hands of Army.

Coastal Carolina's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jared Brown, who picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Jarrett Guest who threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns while completing 72.2% of his passes.

The losses dropped James Madison to 10-1 and Coastal Carolina to 7-4.

Going forward, James Madison shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for James Madison against Coastal Carolina when the teams last played back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 47-7 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for James Madison since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

James Madison is a big 9-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.