Who's Playing

Appalachian State @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Appalachian State 5-3; Coastal Carolina 7-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Appalachian State Mountaineers will be on the road. Appalachian State and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Brooks Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Mountaineers ran circles around the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday, and the extra yardage (514 yards vs. 147 yards) paid off. Appalachian State steamrolled past Robert Morris 42-3 at home. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Appalachian State had established a 35-3 advantage. It was another big night for their QB Chase Brice, who passed for four TDs and 185 yards on 24 attempts.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina beat the Marshall Thundering Herd 24-13 on Saturday. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. No one had a standout game offensively for the Chanticleers, but they got scores from QB Bryce Carpenter and TE Jacob Jenkins.

The wins brought the Mountaineers up to 5-3 and Coastal Carolina to 7-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Appalachian State comes into the contest boasting the 25th fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at four. But Coastal Carolina is even better: they enter the game with only two thrown interceptions, good for fourth best in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Appalachian State have won four out of their last five games against Coastal Carolina.