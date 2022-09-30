Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Georgia Southern 3-1; Coastal Carolina 4-0

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 4 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Brooks Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 1,014 yards last week.

Last Thursday, Coastal Carolina turned the game against the Georgia State Panthers into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 540 yards to 309. The Chanticleers strolled past Georgia State with points to spare, taking the contest 41-24. Coastal Carolina's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Grayson McCall, who passed for two TDs and 268 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 38 yards, and WR Jared Brown, who was on the other end of those TDs and tacked on 129 yards receiving. That receiving effort made it the first game that Brown has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Coastal Carolina's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. S Charles Arnold Jr. picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern bagged a 34-23 victory over the Ball State Cardinals last week. Georgia Southern QB Kyle Vantrease was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 310 yards on 39 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Chanticleers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Coastal Carolina up to 4-0 and the Eagles to 3-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Coastal Carolina enters the game with 11 passing touchdowns, good for 20th best in the nation. Georgia Southern has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the eighth most rushing touchdowns in the nation at 13.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won three out of their last five games against Georgia Southern.