How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina (home) vs. Texas State (away)

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 4-7; Texas State 3-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are heading back home. Coastal Carolina and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Chanticleers were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 45-42 to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. RB CJ Marable put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 172 yards and two TDs on 18 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Marable's 75-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Texas State, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 35-13 walloping at the Appalachian State Mountaineers' hands. No one had a big game offensively for Texas State, but they got one touchdown from WR Javen Banks. Tyler Vitt's 53-yard touchdown toss to Banks in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Coastal Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bobcats.

Over/Under: 54

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.