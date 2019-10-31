How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Troy football game
Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina (home) vs. Troy (away)
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-4; Troy 3-4
What to Know
Coastal Carolina lost both of their matches to Troy last season, on scores of 42-17 and 45-21, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Coastal Carolina's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Troy at 3 p.m. ET at Brooks Stadium on Saturday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
The Chanticleers fought the good fight in their overtime contest last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for the Chanticleers as they fell 30-27 to Ga. Southern. Coastal Carolina was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 90 yards in penalties.
Meanwhile, after flying high against South Alabama, Troy came back down to earth. Troy took a hard 52-33 fall against Georgia State on Saturday. Troy was down by 35-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Troy have won both of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Troy 45 vs. Coastal Carolina 21
- Nov 11, 2017 - Troy 42 vs. Coastal Carolina 17
