How to watch Colorado St. vs. W. Illinois: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Colorado St. (home) vs. W. Illinois (away)

Current Records: Colorado St. 0-1-0; W. Illinois 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Colorado St. 3-9-0; W. Illinois 5-6-0;

What to Know

Colorado State will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against W. Illinois at 4 p.m. ET.

If Colorado State was expecting to get some payback for the 13-45 loss against Colorado the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Rams ended up on the wrong side of a painful 31-52 walloping at Colorado's hands. WR Dante Wright put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 59 yards on the ground on 3 carries and caught 4 passes for 72 yards.

Meanwhile, W. Illinois had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 17-26 defeat against North Alabama last week. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for W. Illinois to swallow was that they had been favored by 18.5 points coming into the game.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium, Colorado

Canvas Stadium, Colorado TV: AT&T Sportsnet

AT&T Sportsnet Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.