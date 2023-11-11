Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Colorado State Rams

Current Records: San Diego State 3-6, Colorado State 3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

San Diego State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The San Diego State Aztecs and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Canvas Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

San Diego State fought the good fight in their overtime game against Utah State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 32-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aggies. The over/under was set at 56 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jalen Mayden, who threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Kenan Christon, who gained 111 total yards and a touchdown.

Even if they lost, San Diego State's defense sure didn't make it easy: Utah State's QB was sacked five times before it was all said and done. Utah State's QB won't forget Zyrus Fiaseu anytime soon given Fiaseu sacked him three times.

Meanwhile, Colorado State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell 24-15 to Wyoming.

San Diego State's loss was their fourth straight at home , which bumped their record down to 3-6. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 16.3 points per game. As for Colorado State, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season.

San Diego State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Colorado State is a 4-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Colorado State.