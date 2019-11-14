How to watch Colorado State vs. Air Force: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Colorado State (home) vs. Air Force (away)

Current Records: Colorado State 4-5; Air Force 7-2

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will take on the Air Force Falcons at 7 p.m. ET at Canvas Stadium after a week off. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Colorado State skips in on three wins and Air Force on four.

Colorado State was hampered by 100 penalty yards against the UNLV Rebels two weeks ago, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. The Rams took down UNLV 37-17.

Colorado State's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Kenyon Oblad and got past UNLV's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 25 yards. It was a group effort with five picking up one sack apiece.

Meanwhile, Air Force didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Army West Point Black Knights, but they still walked away with a 17-13 win. FB Timothy Jackson was the offensive standout of the matchup for Air Force, as he rushed for 155 yards and one TD on 20 carries.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 4-5 and the Falcons to 7-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams enter the contest with 312.2 passing yards per game on average, good for 12th best in the nation. The Falcons have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 33 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rams.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Air Force have won three out of their last four games against Colorado State.