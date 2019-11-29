How to watch Colorado State vs. Boise State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Colorado State vs. Boise State football game
Who's Playing
Colorado State (home) vs. No. 20 Boise State (away)
Current Records: Colorado State 4-7; Boise State 10-1
What to Know
The Colorado State Rams are staring down a pretty large 14-point disadvantage in the spread for Friday's game. Colorado State and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Boise State is surely hoping to exploit.
It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but the Rams were not quite the Wyoming Cowboys' equal in the second half when they met last week. Colorado State took a 17-7 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wyoming. Colorado State's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Warren Jackson, who caught six passes for 95 yards and one TD.
Meanwhile, Boise State simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the Utah State Aggies 56-21. RB George Holani had a stellar game for the Broncos as he rushed for 178 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Boise State's victory lifted them to 10-1 while Colorado State's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams enter the contest with only 175.1 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation. As for the Broncos, they come into the matchup boasting the 18th most sacks in the league at 33. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $9.81
Odds
The Broncos are a big 14-point favorite against the Rams.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boise State have won all of the games they've played against Colorado State in the last five years.
- Oct 19, 2018 - Boise State 56 vs. Colorado State 28
- Nov 11, 2017 - Boise State 59 vs. Colorado State 52
- Oct 15, 2016 - Boise State 28 vs. Colorado State 23
- Oct 10, 2015 - Boise State 41 vs. Colorado State 10
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Oklahoma vs. OSU pick, live stream
One a weekend of college football rivalries, Bedlam has a propensity of being one of the wildest
-
Alabama vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Iron Bowl will go a long way toward determining Alabama's CFP fate
-
Ohio St. vs. Michigan pick, live stream
For many, it's the only game that matters this week and all season
-
Ohio State vs. Michigan odds, picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Clemson vs. South Carolina odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Clemson football.
-
Arizona vs. Arizona State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arizona vs. Arizona State game 10,000...
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Nebraska vs. Iowa live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Nebraska vs. Iowa football game