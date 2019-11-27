How to watch Colorado State vs. Boise State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Colorado State (home) vs. No. 20 Boise State (away)

Current Records: Colorado State 4-7; Boise State 10-1

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams are staring down a pretty large 13.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Friday's game. Colorado State and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Boise State is surely hoping to exploit.

It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but the Rams were not quite the Wyoming Cowboys' equal in the second half when they met last week. Colorado State took a 17-7 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wyoming. Colorado State's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Warren Jackson, who caught six passes for 95 yards and one TD.

Meanwhile, Boise State simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the Utah State Aggies 56-21. RB George Holani had a stellar game for the Broncos as he rushed for 178 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

Boise State's victory lifted them to 10-1 while Colorado State's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams enter the contest with only 175.1 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation. As for the Broncos, they come into the matchup boasting the 18th most sacks in the league at 33. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Broncos are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Rams.

Over/Under: 58

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State have won all of the games they've played against Colorado State in the last five years.