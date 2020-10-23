Who's Playing
New Mexico @ Colorado State
What to Know
The New Mexico Lobos are 0-5 against the Colorado State Rams since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Canvas Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, the Lobos have set their aspirations higher this year. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Colorado State (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico ranked worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 321.4 on average. To make matters even worse for New Mexico, Colorado State was seventh best in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 181.6 on average.
Since the experts predict a defeat, New Mexico will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins,, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -107
Series History
Colorado State have won all of the games they've played against New Mexico in the last six years.
- Oct 11, 2019 - Colorado State 35 vs. New Mexico 21
- Oct 13, 2018 - Colorado State 20 vs. New Mexico 18
- Oct 20, 2017 - Colorado State 27 vs. New Mexico 24
- Nov 19, 2016 - Colorado State 49 vs. New Mexico 31
- Nov 21, 2015 - Colorado State 28 vs. New Mexico 21