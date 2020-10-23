Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Colorado State

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos are 0-5 against the Colorado State Rams since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Canvas Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, the Lobos have set their aspirations higher this year. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Colorado State (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico ranked worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 321.4 on average. To make matters even worse for New Mexico, Colorado State was seventh best in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 181.6 on average.

Since the experts predict a defeat, New Mexico will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins,, Colorado

Odds

The Rams are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Colorado State have won all of the games they've played against New Mexico in the last six years.