How to watch Colorado State vs. Toledo: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colorado State vs. Toledo football game
Who's Playing
Colorado State (home) vs. Toledo (away)
Current Records: Colorado State 1-2-0; Toledo 1-1-0
What to Know
Toledo will take on Colorado State at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Canvas Stadium. Toledo doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Rockets and Murray State couldn't quite live up to the 70-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Toledo claimed a resounding 45 to nothing victory over Murray State. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Toledo.
Meanwhile, after flying high against W. Illinois two weeks ago, Colorado State came back down to earth. Colorado State suffered a grim 34-55 defeat to Arkansas last week. Colorado State was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Arkansas apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of last year.
Toledo's win lifted them to 1-1 while Colorado State's loss dropped them down to 1-2. Colorado State are stumbling into the matchup with the eighth most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 13 on the season. On the other hand, Toledo rank 16th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 2 on the season. So the Colorado State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rockets are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Rams.
Over/Under: 67
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
