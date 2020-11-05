Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Colorado State

Current Records: Wyoming 1-1; Colorado State 0-1

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys are 4-1 against the Colorado State Rams since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Cowboys and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Canvas Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Wyoming has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Wyoming took their game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week by a conclusive 31-7 score. Among those leading the charge for Wyoming was RB Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for two TDs and 163 yards on 32 carries.

Wyoming's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Hawaii's offensive line to sack QB Chevan Cordeiro five times. The heavy lifting was done by LB Charles Hicks and DT Jordan Bertagnole, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, the Rams had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 38-17 to the Fresno State Bulldogs last Thursday. Colorado State was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Colorado State's loss came about despite a quality game from TE Trey McBride, who caught eight passes for one TD and 130 yards.

Wyoming's win lifted them to 1-1 while Colorado State's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if Wyoming can add another positive mark to their record or if Colorado State can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Wyoming's step.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wyoming have won four out of their last five games against Colorado State.