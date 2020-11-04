Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Colorado State

Current Records: Wyoming 1-1; Colorado State 0-1

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys are 4-1 against the Colorado State Rams since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Wyoming and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Canvas Stadium. The Cowboys should still be riding high after a big victory, while Colorado State will be looking to right the ship.

Wyoming made easy work of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Friday and carried off a 31-7 win. Wyoming's RB Xazavian Valladay was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for two TDs and 163 yards on 32 carries.

Wyoming's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Rainbow Warriors' offensive line to sack QB Chevan Cordeiro five times. The heavy lifting was done by LB Charles Hicks and DT Jordan Bertagnole, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, the Rams had to start their season on the road on Thursday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They suffered a grim 38-17 defeat to the Fresno State Bulldogs. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Colorado State was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. TE Trey McBride put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught eight passes for one TD and 130 yards.

Colorado State's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Wyoming's win pulled them up to 1-1. A win for the Rams would reverse both their bad luck and Wyoming's good luck. We'll see if Colorado State manages to pull off that tough task or if the Cowboys keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Wyoming have won four out of their last five games against Colorado State.