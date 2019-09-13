How to watch Colorado vs. Air Force: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. Air Force (away)

Current Records: Colorado 2-0-0; Air Force 1-0-0

What to Know

Colorado has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Air Force at Folsom Field at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Colorado has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Buffaloes won their last game against Nebraska, and it was the same story this time around. Colorado skirted past Nebraska 34-31. K.D. Nixon and Jaren Mangham were among the main playmakers for Colorado as the former caught 6 passes for 148 yards and 1 touchdown and the latter rushed for 44 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries. Nixon didn't help his team much against Colorado State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Air Force ran circles around Colgate, and the extra yardage (439 yards vs. 157 yards) paid off. The Falcons put a hurting on Colgate to the tune of 48-7.

Their wins bumped the Buffaloes to 2-0 and the Falcons to 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buffaloes are a solid 4 point favorite against the Falcons.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.