How to watch Colorado vs. Arizona: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. Arizona (away)

Current Records: Colorado 3-1-0; Arizona 3-1-0

What to Know

Colorado has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Colorado and Arizona will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Two weeks ago, the Buffaloes narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Arizona State 34-31. WR Tony Brown was the offensive standout of the game for the Buffaloes, as he caught nine passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns. That receiving effort made it the first game that Brown has caught for more than 100 yards.

We saw a pretty high 68.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Arizona had just enough and edged out UCLA 20-17. Having forecasted a close win for Arizona, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Colorado are stumbling into the matchup with the 14th most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 466.50 on average. But Arizona rank fourth in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 552.30 on average. Maybe that strength will give the Wildcats the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.17

Odds

The Buffaloes are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Arizona have won three out of their last four games against Colorado.

Nov 02, 2018 - Arizona 42 vs. Colorado 34

Oct 07, 2017 - Arizona 45 vs. Colorado 42

Nov 12, 2016 - Colorado 49 vs. Arizona 24

Oct 17, 2015 - Arizona 38 vs. Colorado 31

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 59 degrees.