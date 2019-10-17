How to watch Colorado vs. Arizona: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Colorado vs. Arizona football game
Who's Playing
Colorado (home) vs. Arizona (away)
Current Records: Colorado 3-1-0; Arizona 3-1-0
What to Know
Colorado has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Colorado and Arizona will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Two weeks ago, the Buffaloes narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Arizona State 34-31. WR Tony Brown was the offensive standout of the game for the Buffaloes, as he caught nine passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns. That receiving effort made it the first game that Brown has caught for more than 100 yards.
We saw a pretty high 68.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Arizona had just enough and edged out UCLA 20-17. Having forecasted a close win for Arizona, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Colorado are stumbling into the matchup with the 14th most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 466.50 on average. But Arizona rank fourth in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 552.30 on average. Maybe that strength will give the Wildcats the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.17
Odds
The Buffaloes are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Arizona have won three out of their last four games against Colorado.
- Nov 02, 2018 - Arizona 42 vs. Colorado 34
- Oct 07, 2017 - Arizona 45 vs. Colorado 42
- Nov 12, 2016 - Colorado 49 vs. Arizona 24
- Oct 17, 2015 - Arizona 38 vs. Colorado 31
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 59 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Alabama student arrested for threat
The Tuscaloosa News is reporting that the student was booked into jail on Sunday
-
CFB Week 8 odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 8 college football game 10,000 times
-
The Six Pack of picks for Week 8
Trust the Process in Week 8, The Unofficial Week of the Underdog
-
CFB DFS, Week 8: Top lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Week 8 SEC picks against the spread
You can't blame the Tigers, Tide and Gators if they are looking ahead to bigger games the next...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game