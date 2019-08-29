How to watch Colorado vs. Colorado St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. Colorado St. (away)

Last Season Records: Colorado 5-7-0; Colorado St. 3-9-0;

What to Know

Colorado St. lost both of their matches to Colorado last season, on scores of 3-17 and 13-45, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Colorado St. and Colorado are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET this coming Friday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Returning after a rocky 3-9 year, Colorado St. is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Colorado (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Colorado St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado

Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado TV: ESPN

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Rams.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Colorado have won all of the games they've played against Colorado St. in the last five years.