How to watch Colorado vs. Colorado St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAF game
How to watch Colorado vs. Colorado State football game
Who's Playing
Colorado (home) vs. Colorado St. (away)
Last Season Records: Colorado 5-7-0; Colorado St. 3-9-0;
What to Know
Colorado St. lost both of their matches to Colorado last season, on scores of 3-17 and 13-45, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Colorado St. and Colorado are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET this coming Friday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Returning after a rocky 3-9 year, Colorado St. is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Colorado (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Colorado St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Rams.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Colorado have won all of the games they've played against Colorado St. in the last five years.
- Aug 31, 2018 - Colorado St. 13 vs. Colorado 45
- Sep 01, 2017 - Colorado 17 vs. Colorado St. 3
- Sep 02, 2016 - Colorado 44 vs. Colorado St. 7
- Sep 19, 2015 - Colorado St. 24 vs. Colorado 27
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
SEC adds sideline monitor to review
The SEC has added a new visual element to its video replay review process beginning Thursday...
-
Cincinnati vs. UCLA odds, Vegas picks
Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of the UCLA Bruins
-
Best Week 1 college football picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times