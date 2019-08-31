How to watch Colorado vs. Colorado St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. Colorado St. (away)

Last Season Records: Colorado 5-7-0; Colorado St. 3-9-0;

What to Know

Colorado St. and Colorado are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Friday on a neutral field at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Returning after a rocky 3-9 season, Colorado St. is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Colorado (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

The Colorado St. sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado

Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.43

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 12.5 point favorite against the Rams.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buffaloes, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 10.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Colorado have won all of the games they've played against Colorado St. in the last five years.

Aug 31, 2018 - Colorado St. 13 vs. Colorado 45

Sep 01, 2017 - Colorado 17 vs. Colorado St. 3

Sep 02, 2016 - Colorado 44 vs. Colorado St. 7

Sep 19, 2015 - Colorado St. 24 vs. Colorado 27

Weather

The current forecast: scattered showers, with a temperature of 81 degrees.