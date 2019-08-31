How to watch Colorado vs. Colorado St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Colorado vs. Colorado State football game

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. Colorado St. (away)

Last Season Records: Colorado 5-7-0; Colorado St. 3-9-0;

What to Know

Colorado St. and Colorado are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Friday on a neutral field at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Returning after a rocky 3-9 season, Colorado St. is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Colorado (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

The Colorado St. sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $29.43

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 12.5 point favorite against the Rams.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buffaloes, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 10.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Colorado have won all of the games they've played against Colorado St. in the last five years.

  • Aug 31, 2018 - Colorado St. 13 vs. Colorado 45
  • Sep 01, 2017 - Colorado 17 vs. Colorado St. 3
  • Sep 02, 2016 - Colorado 44 vs. Colorado St. 7
  • Sep 19, 2015 - Colorado St. 24 vs. Colorado 27

Weather

The current forecast: scattered showers, with a temperature of 81 degrees.

