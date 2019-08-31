How to watch Colorado vs. Colorado St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colorado vs. Colorado State football game
Who's Playing
Colorado (home) vs. Colorado St. (away)
Last Season Records: Colorado 5-7-0; Colorado St. 3-9-0;
What to Know
Colorado St. and Colorado are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Friday on a neutral field at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Returning after a rocky 3-9 season, Colorado St. is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Colorado (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
The Colorado St. sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.43
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 12.5 point favorite against the Rams.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Buffaloes, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 10.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Colorado have won all of the games they've played against Colorado St. in the last five years.
- Aug 31, 2018 - Colorado St. 13 vs. Colorado 45
- Sep 01, 2017 - Colorado 17 vs. Colorado St. 3
- Sep 02, 2016 - Colorado 44 vs. Colorado St. 7
- Sep 19, 2015 - Colorado St. 24 vs. Colorado 27
Weather
The current forecast: scattered showers, with a temperature of 81 degrees.
