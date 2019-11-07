How to watch Colorado vs. Stanford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Colorado vs. Stanford football game
Who's Playing
Colorado (home) vs. Stanford (away)
Current Records: Colorado 3-6; Stanford 4-4
What to Know
Stanford has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Stanford and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. If the 10-5 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
Last week, the Cardinal had a touchdown and change to spare in a 41-31 victory over Arizona. QB K.J. Costello and RB Cameron Scarlett were among the main playmakers for Stanford as the former passed for 312 yards and three TDs on 43 attempts and the latter rushed for 102 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Costello this season. Costello's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, Colorado ended up a good deal behind UCLA when they played on Saturday, losing 31-14. No one had a big game offensively for Colorado, but they got two touchdowns from QB Steven Montez.
Stanford's win lifted them to 4-4 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 3-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Colorado is second worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 316 on average. The Cardinal have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 19th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 263.5 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinal are a 3.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Colorado and Stanford both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 22, 2016 - Colorado 10 vs. Stanford 5
- Nov 07, 2015 - Stanford 42 vs. Colorado 10
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Howard places Ron Prince on leave
Prince faces reported allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation
-
Ohio State, Georgia schedule series
The decade will go by before you know it ...
-
Week 11 SEC picks against the spread
The SEC will be the center of the college football world on Saturday afternoon
-
Washington vs. Oregon State odds, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Washington Huskies football.
-
UCF vs. Tulsa odds, picks, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated UCF vs. Tulsa on Friday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Missouri matchup 10,000...
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game