How to watch Colorado vs. Stanford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. Stanford (away)

Current Records: Colorado 3-6; Stanford 4-4

What to Know

Stanford has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Stanford and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. If the 10-5 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

Last week, the Cardinal had a touchdown and change to spare in a 41-31 victory over Arizona. QB K.J. Costello and RB Cameron Scarlett were among the main playmakers for Stanford as the former passed for 312 yards and three TDs on 43 attempts and the latter rushed for 102 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Costello this season. Costello's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Colorado ended up a good deal behind UCLA when they played on Saturday, losing 31-14. No one had a big game offensively for Colorado, but they got two touchdowns from QB Steven Montez.

Stanford's win lifted them to 4-4 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 3-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Colorado is second worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 316 on average. The Cardinal have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 19th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 263.5 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinal are a 3.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Colorado and Stanford both have one win in their last two games.