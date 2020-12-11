Who's Playing

Utah @ No. 21 Colorado

Current Records: Utah 1-2; Colorado 4-0

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah Utes and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 26 of 2016. Colorado and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Buffaloes beat the Arizona Wildcats 24-13 last week. RB Jarek Broussard went supernova for Colorado as he picked up 301 yards on the ground on 25 carries. Broussard's longest run was for 75 yards in the second quarter.

Colorado's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Arizona's offensive line to sack QB Will Plummer five times total. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Utes didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Oregon State Beavers last week, but they still walked away with a 30-24 victory. Utah can attribute much of their success to RB Ty Jordan, who rushed for one TD and 167 yards on 27 carries.

Special teams collected 12 points for Utah. K Jadon Redding delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. Britain Covey's 64-yard punt return for touchdown should surely be counted as one of the game's standout moments.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Colorado going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Colorado up to 4-0 and Utah to 1-2. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buffaloes rank eighth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season. As for the Utes, they enter the game with only nine touchdowns allowed, good for seventh best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buffaloes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won four out of their last five games against Colorado.