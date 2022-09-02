Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Connecticut

Last Season Records: Connecticut 1-11; Central Connecticut State 4-7

What to Know

The Connecticut Huskies will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at noon ET. UConn was 1-11 last season and is coming off of a 31-20 defeat against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut



Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.