Central Connecticut State @ Connecticut
Last Season Records: Connecticut 1-11; Central Connecticut State 4-7
The Connecticut Huskies will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at noon ET. UConn was 1-11 last season and is coming off of a 31-20 defeat against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday.
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.