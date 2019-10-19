How to watch Connecticut vs. Houston: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Connecticut (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Connecticut 1-5-0; Houston 2-4-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Houston. Houston and Connecticut will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Houston doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 22-point advantage in the spread.

The Cougars received a tough blow last week as they fell 38-23 to Cincinnati. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Marquez Stevenson, who caught three passes for 120 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Stevenson has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Connecticut, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to five. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 49-7 blowout to Tulane. Connecticut was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Houston are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 304.8 on average. The Huskies have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 30 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.46

Odds

The Cougars are a big 22-point favorite against the Huskies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Connecticut and Houston both have one win in their last two games.