How to watch Connecticut vs. Houston: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Connecticut vs. Houston football game
Who's Playing
Connecticut (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Connecticut 1-5-0; Houston 2-4-0
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Houston. Houston and Connecticut will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Houston doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 22-point advantage in the spread.
The Cougars received a tough blow last week as they fell 38-23 to Cincinnati. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Marquez Stevenson, who caught three passes for 120 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Stevenson has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Connecticut, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to five. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 49-7 blowout to Tulane. Connecticut was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Houston are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 304.8 on average. The Huskies have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 30 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.46
Odds
The Cougars are a big 22-point favorite against the Huskies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Connecticut and Houston both have one win in their last two games.
- Sep 29, 2016 - Houston 42 vs. Connecticut 14
- Nov 21, 2015 - Connecticut 20 vs. Houston 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
What to watch in Week 8 in CFB
A big weekend is on deck for both the Pac-12 and the Big Ten
-
CFB DFS, Week 8: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
No. 4 Ohio State steamrolls Northwestern
The Buckeyes continued to show again why they're the class of the Big Ten with another dominant...
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 8
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 8 of the 2019 college football season
-
Ohio State vs. Northwestern pick, stream
It's a Friday Night Lights game in Evanston
-
UNC gets five-star defensive end
Mack Brown has the crown jewel of his 2020 class
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game