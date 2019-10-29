How to watch Connecticut vs. Navy: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Connecticut (home) vs. Navy (away)

Current Records: Connecticut 2-6; Navy 6-1

What to Know

Navy won both of their matches against Connecticut last season (28-18 and 28-24) and is aiming for the same result on Friday. Navy and Connecticut will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

The struggle was real when the Midshipmen and Tulane clashed on Saturday, but the Midshipmen ultimately edged out the opposition 41-38. FB Jamale Carothers went supernova for Navy as he rushed for 154 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. This was the first time Carothers has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Carothers scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, after losing to Massachusetts the last time they met, Connecticut decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Connecticut blew past Massachusetts 56-35. That was the first win for the Huskies since their victory over Wagner eight weeks ago.

The Midshipmen are the favorite in this one, with an expected 26.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Midshipmen to 6-1 and the Huskies to 2-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Midshipmen are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Huskies.

Series History

Navy have won both of the games they've played against Connecticut in the last five years.