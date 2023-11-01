Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Wake Forest 4-4, Duke 5-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

What to Know

After two games on the road, Duke is heading back home. The Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Saturday was a slow day for Duke as the team failed to score. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 23-0 punch to the gut against Louisville. The last quarter was a mere formality, since the game's final score was reached by the end of the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 41-16 walloping at the hands of Florida State. Wake Forest was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 34-7.

Nobody from Wake Forest had a standout game, but they got scores from Tate Carney and Ke'Shawn Williams.

The Demon Deacons weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 82 passing yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Florida State passed for 382.

The losses dropped Duke to 5-3 and Wake Forest to 4-4.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Going forward, Duke is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest will be Wake Forest's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Duke came out on top in a nail-biter against Wake Forest in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, sneaking past 34-31. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Wake Forest's Sam Hartman, who threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Now that he won't be playing on Thursday, will it be that much easier for Duke to walk away with another win? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Duke is a big 12.5-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Wake Forest has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Duke.