Who's Playing

Boston College @ Duke

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles will face off against the Duke Blue Devils at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. BC struggled last season, ending up 6-7. Duke was 5-7 last year and is coming off of a 27-13 loss against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles were seventh best in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 253.2 on average. Less enviably, Duke was 17th worst when it came to yards per game last season, with the team coming up with only 329.7 on average (bottom 88%). The good news for Duke, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Since the experts predict a defeat, BC will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Duke won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.