Who's Playing
Boston College @ Duke
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles will face off against the Duke Blue Devils at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. BC struggled last season, ending up 6-7. Duke was 5-7 last year and is coming off of a 27-13 loss against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.
A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles were seventh best in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 253.2 on average. Less enviably, Duke was 17th worst when it came to yards per game last season, with the team coming up with only 329.7 on average (bottom 88%). The good news for Duke, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
Since the experts predict a defeat, BC will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Blue Devils are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -112
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Duke won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.
- Oct 03, 2015 - Duke 9 vs. Boston College 7