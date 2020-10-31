Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Duke

Current Records: Charlotte 2-2; Duke 1-4

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Charlotte 49ers at 7 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday. Charlotte should still be feeling good after a win, while the Blue Devils will be looking to right the ship.

Duke came up short against the NC State Wolfpack two weeks ago, falling 31-20. No one had a standout game offensively for Duke, but they got one touchdown from WR Jake Bobo.

Meanwhile, Charlotte had a touchdown and change to spare in a 38-28 victory over the UTEP Miners last week. Charlotte's RB Aaron McAllister looked sharp as he punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Blue Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-2 against the spread.

Duke is now 1-4 while the 49ers sit at 2-2. Charlotte is 1-0 after wins this season, and Duke is 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 10-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.