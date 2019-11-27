How to watch Duke vs. Miami (FL): Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Duke vs. Miami (FL) football game
Who's Playing
Duke (home) vs. Miami (FL) (away)
Current Records: Duke 4-7; Miami (FL) 6-5
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as the Duke Blue Devils and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
It was a hard-fought contest, but Duke had to settle for a 39-27 loss against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday. No one had a big game offensively for the Blue Devils, but they got one touchdown from QB Quentin Harris.
The Duke defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 16 yards. Leading the way was DE Victor Dimukeje and his two sacks.
Meanwhile, Miami (FL) might not have won anyway, but with 85 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot. Miami (FL) didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 30-24 to the FIU Panthers. QB Jarren Williams wasn't much of a difference maker for Miami (FL); despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions.
The Blue Devils are expected to lose this next one by 9. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-4-1 ATS when expected to lose.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Devils are 17th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 333.5 on average. The Hurricanes have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 14th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 123.9 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hurricanes are a big 9-point favorite against the Blue Devils.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Miami (FL) have won three out of their last four games against Duke.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Duke 20 vs. Miami (FL) 12
- Sep 29, 2017 - Miami (FL) 31 vs. Duke 6
- Nov 26, 2016 - Miami (FL) 40 vs. Duke 21
- Oct 31, 2015 - Miami (FL) 30 vs. Duke 27
-
