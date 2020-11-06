Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Duke

Current Records: North Carolina 4-2; Duke 2-5

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium at noon ET on Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, they and the Duke Blue Devils will really light up the scoreboard.

The point spread favored UNC last week, but luck did not. They fell in a 44-41 heartbreaker to the Virginia Cavaliers. The losing side was boosted by WR Dyami Brown, who caught 11 passes for three TDs and 240 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Brown's 54-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils took their contest against the Charlotte 49ers last week by a conclusive 53-19 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Duke had established a 37-13 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Deon Jackson, who rushed for two TDs and 101 yards on ten carries, and RB Mataeo Durant, who rushed for two TDs and 104 yards on 12 carries. Jackson put himself on the highlight reel with a 65-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.

This next game looks promising for UNC, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Duke's win lifted them to 2-5 while North Carolina's loss dropped them down to 4-2. UNC has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 38.33 points per game. We'll see if Duke can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Duke have won three out of their last five games against North Carolina.