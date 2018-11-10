How to watch Duke vs. North Carolina: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils (home) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (away)

Current records: Duke 6-3-1; North Carolina 1-7-1

What to Know

Duke will square off against North Carolina at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Duke have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Last Saturday, Duke had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 20-12 win over Miami (Fla.). Deon Jackson, who rushed for 113 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries, was a major factor in Duke's success.

Meanwhile, North Carolina have been struggling to pick up a victory, with their match against Georgia Tech making it five winless games in a row. North Carolina came up short against Georgia Tech, falling 28-38.

Duke's victory lifted them to 6-3-1 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 1-7-1. Allowing an average of points per game, North Carolina haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:20 PM ET

Saturday at 1:20 PM ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.28

Prediction

The Blue Devils are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Tar Heels.

This season, Duke are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for North Carolina, they are 3-4-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 10.5 point favorite.

Series History

Duke have won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Carolina.