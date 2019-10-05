How to watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh football game
Who's Playing
Duke (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: Duke 3-1-0; Pittsburgh 3-2-0
What to Know
Pittsburgh has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. An ACC battle is on tap between Pittsburgh and Duke at 8 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. If the game is anything like the 54-45 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Pittsburgh ran circles around Delaware last week, and the extra yardage (447 yards vs. 150 yards) paid off. The Panthers had just enough and edged out Delaware 17-14. Pittsburgh can attribute much of their success to WR Taysir Mack, who caught five passes for 124 yards and one touchdown.
Meanwhile, Duke might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They steamrolled Virginia Tech 45-10. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Blue Devils had established a 31-10 advantage.
The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Panthers to 3-2 and the Blue Devils to 3-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Pittsburgh comes into the contest boasting the second most sacks in the league at 24. As for Duke, they enter the matchup with only 3 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 13th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.81
Odds
The Blue Devils are a 4-point favorite against the Panthers.
Bettors have moved against the Blue Devils slightly, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last five years.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Pittsburgh 54 vs. Duke 45
- Oct 21, 2017 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Duke 17
- Nov 19, 2016 - Pittsburgh 56 vs. Duke 14
- Nov 14, 2015 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Duke 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Cincinnati trolls UCF on Twitter
Cincinnati had jokes on Twitter after it defeated UCF on Friday
-
Cincinnati takes down No. 18 UCF
Cincinnati claimed its first regular season win over a ranked opponent since 2009
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 6
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 6 of the 2019 college football season
-
Tennessee to start true freshman at QB
The Vols are making the big switch ahead of Saturday's game against No. 3 Georgia in Knoxville
-
Miami vs Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech game...
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati pick, live stream
UCF travels to Cincinnati on Friday to take on the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game