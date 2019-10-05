How to watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Duke (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)

Current Records: Duke 3-1-0; Pittsburgh 3-2-0

What to Know

Pittsburgh has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. An ACC battle is on tap between Pittsburgh and Duke at 8 p.m. ET at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. If the game is anything like the 54-45 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Pittsburgh ran circles around Delaware last week, and the extra yardage (447 yards vs. 150 yards) paid off. The Panthers had just enough and edged out Delaware 17-14. Pittsburgh can attribute much of their success to WR Taysir Mack, who caught five passes for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Duke might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They steamrolled Virginia Tech 45-10. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Blue Devils had established a 31-10 advantage.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 3-2 and the Blue Devils to 3-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Pittsburgh comes into the contest boasting the second most sacks in the league at 24. As for Duke, they enter the matchup with only 3 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for 13th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.81

Odds

The Blue Devils are a 4-point favorite against the Panthers.

Bettors have moved against the Blue Devils slightly, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last five years.