How to watch E. Michigan vs. Buffalo: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo football game
Who's Playing
E. Michigan (home) vs. Buffalo (away)
Current Records: E. Michigan 4-4; Buffalo 4-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Mid-American battle as Eastern Michigan and Buffalo will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Rynearson Stadium. Buffalo will be strutting in after a victory while Eastern Michigan will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Eagles fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for the Eagles as they fell 37-34 to Toledo. Eastern Michigan's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Shaq Vann, who rushed for 110 yards and two TDs on 20 carries, and QB Mike Glass III, who accumulated 286 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on 12 carries.
Meanwhile, Buffalo won the last time they met up with Central Michigan, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Buffalo took their game against Central Michigan by a conclusive 43-20 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Bulls.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Eagles going off at just a 2-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
The Eagles came up short against the Bulls when the two teams last met in September of last year, falling 35-28. Maybe Eastern Michigan will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 15, 2018 - Buffalo 35 vs. E. Michigan 28
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida, Georgia meet in CFP elimination
Will the pressure to meet preseason expectations get to the Bulldogs on Saturday?
-
Harbaugh to honor retired QB recruit
J.D. Johnson, a recruit in the Wolverines' 2020 recruiting class, won't have to worry about...
-
Alabama, FSU agree to future series
The Crimson Tide and Seminoles last played in the season-opener in 2017
-
College football best bets, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 10.
-
App. St. vs. Georgia Southern odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern...
-
West Virginia vs. Baylor expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game