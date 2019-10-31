How to watch E. Michigan vs. Buffalo: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

E. Michigan (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: E. Michigan 4-4; Buffalo 4-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as Eastern Michigan and Buffalo will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Rynearson Stadium. Buffalo will be strutting in after a victory while Eastern Michigan will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Eagles fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for the Eagles as they fell 37-34 to Toledo. Eastern Michigan's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Shaq Vann, who rushed for 110 yards and two TDs on 20 carries, and QB Mike Glass III, who accumulated 286 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, Buffalo won the last time they met up with Central Michigan, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Buffalo took their game against Central Michigan by a conclusive 43-20 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Bulls.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Eagles going off at just a 2-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The Eagles came up short against the Bulls when the two teams last met in September of last year, falling 35-28. Maybe Eastern Michigan will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.