How to watch E. Michigan vs. Central Conn. State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Eastern Michigan vs. Central Connecticut State football game
Who's Playing
E. Michigan (home) vs. Central Conn. State (away)
Current Records: E. Michigan 2-1-0; Central Conn. State 3-0-0
What to Know
E. Michigan looks to take advantage of their home field advantage on Saturday as they take on Central Conn. State at Rynearson Stadium at 3 p.m. ET.
Their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to the Eagles, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Illinois last week, sneaking past 34-31. QB Mike Glass III did work as he passed for 316 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Central Conn. State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They made easy work of Valparaiso and carried off a 42-13 victory. Winning may never get old, but Central Conn. State sure is getting used to it with three in a row now.
Their wins bumped E. Michigan to 2-1 and Central Conn. State to 3-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
