How to watch E. Michigan vs. Central Conn. State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

E. Michigan (home) vs. Central Conn. State (away)

Current Records: E. Michigan 2-1-0; Central Conn. State 3-0-0

What to Know

E. Michigan looks to take advantage of their home field advantage on Saturday as they take on Central Conn. State at Rynearson Stadium at 3 p.m. ET.

Their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to the Eagles, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Illinois last week, sneaking past 34-31. QB Mike Glass III did work as he passed for 316 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Central Conn. State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They made easy work of Valparaiso and carried off a 42-13 victory. Winning may never get old, but Central Conn. State sure is getting used to it with three in a row now.

Their wins bumped E. Michigan to 2-1 and Central Conn. State to 3-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.