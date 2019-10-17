How to watch E. Michigan vs. W. Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

E. Michigan (home) vs. W. Michigan (away)

Current Records: E. Michigan 3-3-0; W. Michigan 4-3-0

What to Know

Western Michigan is 4-0 against Eastern Michigan since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Eastside and Westside will square off when Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan meet at Rynearson Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Broncos won both of their matches against the Eagles last season (20-17 and 27-24) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Broncos entered their matchup on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on Miami (Ohio) with a sharp 38-16 win. RB LeVante Bellamy was the offensive standout of the contest for the Broncos, as he rushed for 135 yards and two TDs on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were the 42-20 winners over Ball State when they last met October of last year. On Saturday? They had no such luck. Eastern Michigan didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 29-23 to Ball State. This makes it the second loss in a row for Eastern Michigan.

Western Michigan's victory lifted them to 4-3 while Eastern Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 3-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Eastern Michigan are stumbling into the game with the sixth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 93.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Eagles, the Broncos come into the game boasting the eighth most overall touchdowns in the league at 32. So the Eastern Michigan squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 9-point favorite against the Eagles.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

W. Michigan have won all of the games they've played against E. Michigan in the last five years.