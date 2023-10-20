Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Charlotte 1-5, East Carolina 1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will be playing at home against the Charlotte 49ers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

East Carolina gave up the first points and the most points on Thursday. They suffered a bruising 31-10 loss at the hands of SMU. East Carolina has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, East Carolina had strong showings from Mason Garcia, who rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown, and Chase Sowell, who picked up 120 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Saturday was a slow day for Charlotte as the team failed to score. The match between Charlotte and Navy wasn't particularly close, with Charlotte falling 14-0. Charlotte's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 1-5.

Not only did Charlotte and East Carolina lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, East Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be Charlotte's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

East Carolina is a solid 7-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 41 points.

