Who's Playing

No. 21 Tulane Green Wave @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Tulane 7-1, East Carolina 1-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave and the East Carolina Pirates are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 4th at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina is crawling into this match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Tulane will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, it was close, but Tulane sidestepped Rice for a 30-28 win.

Makhi Hughes and Michael Pratt were among the main playmakers for Tulane as the former rushed for 153 yards and the latter threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns while completing 73.3% of his passes. Hughes hasn't dropped below 100 rushing yards for four straight games. Valentino Ambrosio did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and three extra points.

Meanwhile, East Carolina ended up a good deal behind UTSA on Saturday and lost 41-27.

East Carolina's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Alex Flinn, who threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaylen Johnson who picked up 105 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Tulane's win was their eighth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which bumped their overall record up to 7-1. As for East Carolina, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-7.

While only East Carolina took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward to Saturday, Tulane is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 16 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Tulane strolled past East Carolina when the teams last played back in October of 2022 by a score of 24-9. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulane since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tulane is a big 16.5-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

Tulane has won 4 out of their last 5 games against East Carolina.