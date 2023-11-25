Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, East Carolina looks much better today on their home field. They have jumped out to a 24-20 lead against Tulsa. East Carolina's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Saturday with time still left to play.

If East Carolina keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-9 in no time. On the other hand, Tulsa will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Tulsa 3-8, East Carolina 2-9

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the East Carolina Pirates are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Tulsa is limping into the match on a six-game losing streak.

Tulsa scored first but ultimately less than North Texas in their matchup on Saturday. They fell 35-28 to the Mean Green.

Despite their loss, Tulsa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Anthony Watkins, who rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Kirk Francis, who threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Even if they lost, Tulsa's defense still kept up the pressure with five sacks. North Texas' QB won't forget Ben Kopenski anytime soon given Kopenski sacked him three times.

Meanwhile, last Saturday just wasn't the day for East Carolina's offense. They took a 10-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Navy.

Tulsa has yet to win a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-8 record. As for East Carolina, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-9 record this season.

Tulsa will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the three-point underdog.

Odds

East Carolina is a 3-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Series History

Tulsa has won 3 out of their last 4 games against East Carolina.

Oct 30, 2020 - Tulsa 34 vs. East Carolina 30

Nov 30, 2019 - Tulsa 49 vs. East Carolina 24

Nov 05, 2016 - Tulsa 45 vs. East Carolina 24

Oct 17, 2015 - East Carolina 30 vs. Tulsa 17

Injury Report for East Carolina

Omar Rogers: out (Undisclosed)

Kerry King: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Shane Calhoun: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Tulsa