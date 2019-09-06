How to watch East Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

East Carolina (home) vs. Gardner-Webb (away)

Current Records: East Carolina 0-1-0; Gardner-Webb 0-1-0

Last Season Records: East Carolina 3-9-0; Gardner-Webb 3-8-0;

What to Know

East Carolina will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Gardner-Webb at 6 p.m. ET. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

East Carolina had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They suffered a grim 6-34 defeat to NC State last week. If the Pirates were hoping to take revenge for the 3-58 defeat against NC State the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 28-49 walloping at Charlotte's hands. Gardner-Webb was surely aware of their 31-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, North Carolina TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.