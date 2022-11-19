Who's Playing

Houston @ East Carolina

Current Records: Houston 6-4; East Carolina 6-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the Houston Cougars are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.2 points per game. Houston and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina will need to watch out since the Cougars have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Houston beat the Temple Owls 43-36 last week. RB Stacy Sneed was the offensive standout of the matchup for Houston, rushing for two TDs and 143 yards on 11 carries.

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought contest, but East Carolina had to settle for a 27-25 defeat against the Cincinnati Bearcats last Friday. RB Keaton Mitchell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 112 yards on 16 carries.

The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 6. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 2-6 ATS, to cover the spread.

Houston's win lifted them to 6-4 while East Carolina's loss dropped them down to 6-4. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Pirates are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Houston have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last eight years.