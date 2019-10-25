How to watch East Carolina vs. South Florida: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch East Carolina vs. South Florida football game
Who's Playing
East Carolina (home) vs. South Florida (away)
Current Records: East Carolina 3-4; South Florida 3-4
What to Know
East Carolina is 0-4 against South Florida since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. East Carolina and South Florida will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:45 p.m. ET at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Pirates might not have won anyway, but with 106 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They came up short against UCF, falling 41-28. East Carolina got a solid performance out of QB Holton Ahlers, who accumulated 313 passing yards and picked up 47 yards on the ground on 15 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Ahlers this season.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for South Florida, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 35-3 defeat to Navy. South Florida was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Navy apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in October of 2016.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pirates.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
South Florida have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last five years.
- Sep 22, 2018 - South Florida 20 vs. East Carolina 13
- Sep 30, 2017 - South Florida 61 vs. East Carolina 31
- Oct 08, 2016 - South Florida 38 vs. East Carolina 22
- Nov 07, 2015 - South Florida 22 vs. East Carolina 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
What to watch on the Week 9 slate
Your complete guide to the biggest college football games to keep an eye on in Week 9
-
CFB DFS, Week 9: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Thank you for Big 12's spread offense
Alabama and LSU are winning through the air as opposed to traditionally doing so in the trenches
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game